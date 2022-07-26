The Williams Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 101.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 154,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,019. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $344,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $254,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.