TheStreet Downgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to C+

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on THC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after acquiring an additional 964,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
