TheStreet Downgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to C+

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on THC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after acquiring an additional 964,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.