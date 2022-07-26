TheStreet Lowers AAR (NYSE:AIR) to C+

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
AIR stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AAR by 557.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 237,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
