TheStreet Lowers AAR (NYSE:AIR) to C+

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

AIR stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AAR by 557.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 237,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

