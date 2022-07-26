TheStreet Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GNTX. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 8,895.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after buying an additional 916,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

