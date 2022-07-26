TheStreet Lowers Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $485.63.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

ROP opened at $413.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.