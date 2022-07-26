TheStreet Lowers Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Village Super Market from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.20. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 9.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 420,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

