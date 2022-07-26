TheStreet Upgrades Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to “B-“

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $60.69 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,212 in the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

