Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $279.46 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00095867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00238740 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00040600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008047 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000164 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

