Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.