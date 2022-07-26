Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,344 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

