Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 316.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
