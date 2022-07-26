Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 316.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.