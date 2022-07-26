Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 3,202 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

