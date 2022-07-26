Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 9,251 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

