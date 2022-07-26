Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

