Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 453,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 45,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

