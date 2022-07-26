Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

