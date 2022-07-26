Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EA opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.