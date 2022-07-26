Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

