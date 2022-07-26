Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 336,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

