Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

