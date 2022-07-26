Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $169.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

