Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases 1,105 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises approximately 0.9% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wayfair by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,611,000 after acquiring an additional 37,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

W stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $317.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,223 shares of company stock worth $888,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

