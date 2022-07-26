Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases 246 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,195,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.