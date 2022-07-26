Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.2% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.73. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

