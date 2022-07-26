TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 6,215.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,932 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $3,456,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ USCT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 21,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,934. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

