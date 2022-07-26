TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.57

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 248700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMD. TheStreet raised TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of TORM in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TORM Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -108.92 and a beta of -248.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TORM by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TORM by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TORM by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

