Tornado Cash Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $25.27 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $22.98 or 0.00109384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

