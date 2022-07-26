TotemFi (TOTM) Price Hits $0.0454

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $277,425.58 and approximately $31,698.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000309 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
