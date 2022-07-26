Tourmaline Oil (TOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Tourmaline Oil to post earnings of C$2.83 per share for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 299,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$29.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.66.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,759,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$611,446,115.40. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,759,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$611,446,115.40. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,400 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,924,446.55. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,905.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.07.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

