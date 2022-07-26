TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 64,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 235,682 shares.The stock last traded at $11.45 and had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -15.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

