TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.18.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,212.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $337,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 88.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

