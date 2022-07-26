Travelzoo (TZOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,556,403 shares in the company, valued at $31,120,232.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,556,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,120,232.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,888 shares of company stock worth $591,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $131,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

See Also

