Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile



Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

