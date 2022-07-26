Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 3.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. 4,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,577,189 shares in the company, valued at $63,732,961.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 5,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,577,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,732,961.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 980,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,010 in the last 90 days. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricida Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tricida

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $22,324,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 773,895 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

