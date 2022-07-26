Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $17.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

TCN stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

