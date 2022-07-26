TripCandy Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One TripCandy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. TripCandy has a total market capitalization of $388,114.35 and $360.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TripCandy Coin Profile

CANDY is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

