TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 17,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 55,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
TriStar Gold Stock Down 3.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.72 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00.
TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About TriStar Gold
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
