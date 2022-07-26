TROY (TROY) Market Capitalization Hits $35.72 Million

TROY (TROY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. TROY has a total market cap of $35.72 million and $8.16 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00031875 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com.

TROY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

