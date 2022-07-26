TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

TrueBlue Stock Up 1.4 %

TBI stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $637.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrueBlue Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.