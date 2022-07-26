TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

TBI stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $637.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

