TrueDeck Hits Market Cap of $29,806.86 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $29,806.86 and approximately $13,229.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,114.70 or 1.00028313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

