TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Announces Earnings Results

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 73.00% and a negative net margin of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

MEDS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.25. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at TRxADE HEALTH

In related news, CEO Surendra K. Ajjarapu acquired 10,000 shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TRxADE HEALTH

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

See Also

