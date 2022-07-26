TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.69

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 50040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

TUI Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

About TUI

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TUI AG will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

