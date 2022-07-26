Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $407.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

