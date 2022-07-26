Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as low as $79.52 and last traded at $79.60. Approximately 119,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,875,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.58.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Twilio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

