Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as low as $79.52 and last traded at $79.60. Approximately 119,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,875,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.58.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.
In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.61.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
