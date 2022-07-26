Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Plans GBX 4.20 Dividend

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 267 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.98. The company has a market capitalization of £523.96 million and a PE ratio of 1,102.00. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 227 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 463.50 ($5.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Tyman news, insider Helen Clatworthy purchased 6,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($23,934.43). In other news, insider Paul Withers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,650.60). Also, insider Helen Clatworthy purchased 6,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($23,934.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,058.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

