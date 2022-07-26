Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,418 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Tyson Foods worth $446,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.04 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.