UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €54.75 Price Target

UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($57.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

FRA DPW opened at €37.76 ($38.53) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €36.64 and its 200 day moving average is €42.65. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

