UBS Group Cuts Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Price Target to $2.60

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group to $2.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ZY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

ZY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 207,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $230.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.03.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zymergen will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zymergen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 91,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

