UBS Group Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $88.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $9,190,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

