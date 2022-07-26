UBS Group Trims Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Target Price to €28.00

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from €34.00 ($34.69) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bilfinger Price Performance

BFLBY stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

